CBSE to release Phase 2 Class 10 seconds board results
CBSE is about to release the Class 10 Second Board Exam results for 2026, which is big news for nearly 670,000 applications for Phase 2.
This second board system was started so students could boost their scores in the same year; more than 525,000 applications from students seeking to improve performance and 85,000-plus registrations under the compartment category.
Check CBSE results with roll number
You can check your results on CBSE's official sites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app using your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.
Provisional marksheets will show subject scores and grades; digitally verified documents stay on DigiLocker until schools hand out originals.
Results will also be accessible through SMS-based services and IVRS to help avoid website traffic jams.
Remember, you'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.