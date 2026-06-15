CBSE to release Phase 2 Class 10 seconds board results

Check CBSE results with roll number

You can check your results on CBSE's official sites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app using your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Provisional marksheets will show subject scores and grades; digitally verified documents stay on DigiLocker until schools hand out originals.

Results will also be accessible through SMS-based services and IVRS to help avoid website traffic jams.

Remember, you'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.