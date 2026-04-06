CBSE unveils new Classes 9 and 11 syllabus from 2026-27

NCERT textbooks, assessments emphasize practical learning

Students will use updated NCERT textbooks that focus on real-world learning: think case studies, projects, and even combining subjects like physics with history.

For math and science, there's now a standard level everyone takes plus an optional advanced level if you want to go deeper.

Continuous assessments like lab work and class participation will matter more than ever.

The goal: make learning more practical, and a bit less stressful!