CBSE unveils new Classes 9 and 11 syllabus from 2026-27
India
CBSE is rolling out a fresh syllabus for Classes nine and 11 starting in the 2026-27 session, in line with the National Education Policy and new curriculum guidelines.
The big idea? More skill-building, mixing subjects across streams, and moving away from just memorizing for final exams.
NCERT textbooks, assessments emphasize practical learning
Students will use updated NCERT textbooks that focus on real-world learning: think case studies, projects, and even combining subjects like physics with history.
For math and science, there's now a standard level everyone takes plus an optional advanced level if you want to go deeper.
Continuous assessments like lab work and class participation will matter more than ever.
The goal: make learning more practical, and a bit less stressful!