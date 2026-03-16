CBSE warns against fake news during board exams
India
CBSE is sounding the alarm about fake news spreading on social media during the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
After noting instances of rumors, like supposed question paper leaks and other exam-related misinformation, the board says anyone sharing misinformation will face strict action.
CBSE has held meetings with social media representatives
They have held meetings with social media representatives and said cyber police may monitor misinformation.
CBSE wants students, parents, and schools to trust only official updates, reminding everyone that strong security is in place for fair exams.
Fake news just adds stress when you need it least
Fake news just adds stress when you need it least. Stick to real sources so you can focus on your exams—Class 10 exams concluded in early March, while Class 12 goes through April 10.