CBSE warns against viral fake notice on exam rescheduling
CBSE has called out a viral notice claiming board exams in the Middle East are being rescheduled. It's completely fake.
The board said the circular is fake and not issued by CBSE, and warned people to rely only on official updates;
some CBSE exams in the Middle East have been postponed or canceled, and new dates will be announced through official channels.
Fake circular wrongly linked to CBSE officials
The fake circular spread on social media was wrongly linked to CBSE officials.
CBSE reminded everyone to check only its official website or verified social media accounts for real updates, especially since some exams were genuinely postponed due to Iran-Israel tensions, with new dates coming soon.