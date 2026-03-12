CBSE warns against viral fake notice on exam rescheduling India Mar 12, 2026

CBSE has called out a viral notice claiming board exams in the Middle East are being rescheduled. It's completely fake.

The board said the circular is fake and not issued by CBSE, and warned people to rely only on official updates;

some CBSE exams in the Middle East have been postponed or canceled, and new dates will be announced through official channels.