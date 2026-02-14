CBSE's latest advisory for Class 10, 12 board exams
India
CBSE has just dropped a key advisory for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams, impacting over 46 lakh students across about 31,000 schools.
Class 10 exams run from February 17 to March 10 or 11, and Class 12 from February 17 to April 9 or 10.
Leave home early, says CBSE
This year, CBSE is big on punctuality—students are urged to leave home early, keeping weather, distance, and even possible traffic jams in mind.
Schools should help parents plan so everyone reaches the exam center by 10:00am with admit cards and all supplies ready.
Follow instructions while answering papers
For answer books: Science papers have three sections; Social Science has four.
Students must answer section-wise, so following instructions really matters this time.