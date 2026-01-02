CBSE's new rules for Class 10, 12 practical exams—here's what you need to know
CBSE just dropped fresh guidelines for this year's Class 10 and 12 practicals, projects, and internal assessments.
Regular schools will hold practicals from January 1 to February 14, while winter-bound schools finished theirs in December.
Schools have to upload marks daily (no edits allowed after), double-check scores before submitting, and keep labs ready with all materials.
For each session, they'll need photos and attendance sheets too.
What's different this time?
Class 10 students will be assessed by their own teachers; Class 12 gets external examiners sent by CBSE.
No exceptions if you're off playing national or international sports—everyone has to show up for their practicals.
The board says these steps are meant to cut down mistakes and make sure results are fair for everyone.