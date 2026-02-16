CBSE's new rules for Class 10 board exams: What to know
CBSE has made it clear: all Class 10 students must take their first board exams between February 17 and March 11, 2026.
If you skip three or more subjects in this round, you can't appear for the second phase—and you will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and will only be allowed to take the board examination next year (the following February).
What happens if you skip or fail?
If you pass or fail just one or two subjects, there's a chance to bounce back with improvement exams from May 15 to June 1 in core subjects like Science, Maths, Social Science, Hindi, and English.
But showing up for that first exam is non-negotiable—CBSE's controller Sanyam Bhardwaj says everyone must be there.
The question papers are changing too: Science is now split into Biology, Chemistry, and Physics; Social Science into History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.
You need to answer within each section or risk a deduction of marks. Exams will be out of 80 marks plus a 20-mark internal assessment—and half of the questions will test how well you can actually use what you've learned.
Why is CBSE making these changes?
CBSE hopes these changes will ease stress by breaking up exams into two phases and giving students more structure (and chances) without letting anyone skip out on key tests.
The aim is to help everyone manage their time better—and maybe even boost those scores with less pressure along the way.