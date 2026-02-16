CBSE's new rules for Class 10 board exams: What to know

What happens if you skip or fail?

If you pass or fail just one or two subjects, there's a chance to bounce back with improvement exams from May 15 to June 1 in core subjects like Science, Maths, Social Science, Hindi, and English.

But showing up for that first exam is non-negotiable—CBSE's controller Sanyam Bhardwaj says everyone must be there.

The question papers are changing too: Science is now split into Biology, Chemistry, and Physics; Social Science into History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.

You need to answer within each section or risk a deduction of marks. Exams will be out of 80 marks plus a 20-mark internal assessment—and half of the questions will test how well you can actually use what you've learned.