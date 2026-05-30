CBSE's Onmark digital marking flagged 20 Class 12 mismatches

CBSE prescribes penalties for coempt eduteck

CBSE admitted the glitches and penalties of ₹4,000 for each wrongly scanned or mismatched answer book, ₹8,000 for each partially scanned copy and ₹15,000 for each completely unscanned answer book are prescribed for Coempt for each mistake.

The board says they're working to make the system "absolutely glitch-free" and plan to boost transparency: scanned copies of answer scripts are likely to be made available through DigiLocker from next year.