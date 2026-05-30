CBSE's Onmark digital marking flagged 20 Class 12 mismatches
CBSE's digital marking system for Class 12, built by Hyderabad's Coempt EduTeck, is in the spotlight after around 20 answer-sheet mismatches or wrongly scanned out of nearly 9.8 million evaluated.
Concerns were raised when errors popped up on the "Onmark" platform, which was supposed to streamline grading.
CBSE prescribes penalties for coempt eduteck
CBSE admitted the glitches and penalties of ₹4,000 for each wrongly scanned or mismatched answer book, ₹8,000 for each partially scanned copy and ₹15,000 for each completely unscanned answer book are prescribed for Coempt for each mistake.
The board says they're working to make the system "absolutely glitch-free" and plan to boost transparency: scanned copies of answer scripts are likely to be made available through DigiLocker from next year.
CBSE awarded Coempt after low quote
Coempt landed the contract after quoting a much lower price per sheet than TCS, even though both firms had top certifications.
The decision raised eyebrows because of Coempt's past controversy with exam results in Telangana back in 2019, but CBSE stood by its choice after two failed bidding rounds.