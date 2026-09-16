CCB raids former minister Anbil Mahesh in ₹100cr fraud probe

Big news from Tamil Nadu: the Central Crime Branch (CCB) just raided the home of former school education minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh in Tiruchirappalli.

This is all part of a ₹100 crore fraud investigation, where private schools were allegedly paying huge sums for government approvals.

The case picked up steam after DMK functionary BT Arasakumar was arrested in June in connection with the case.