CCB raids former minister Anbil Mahesh in ₹100cr fraud probe
Big news from Tamil Nadu: the Central Crime Branch (CCB) just raided the home of former school education minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh in Tiruchirappalli.
This is all part of a ₹100 crore fraud investigation, where private schools were allegedly paying huge sums for government approvals.
The case picked up steam after DMK functionary BT Arasakumar was arrested in June in connection with the case.
Goondas Act invoked against BT Arasakumar
Arasakumar is accused of running the unregistered organization called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association that collected over ₹100 crore by promising schools help with official clearances, claims that are under investigation.
Following his arrest, Tamil Nadu Police invoked the Goondas Act against him.
The investigation has drawn lots of attention, especially with a large number of complaints being received from private school managements.