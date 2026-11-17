Kulgam CRPF post attack: CCTV shows LeT terrorists conducting recce
What's the story
CCTV footage has emerged showing Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar scouting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The video was recorded a day before the terrorists attacked the checkpost on November 11. The attack, in which two terrorists opened fire on the checkpost, left three CRPF personnel injured.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage capturing the terrorists
CCTV footage reveals the movements of Umar Nisar Dar and LeT Commander Lateef Bhat before the Kulgam CRPF attack on 10th November#SanatanVibes pic.twitter.com/jZZGNuW3jL— Akash Anand (@BaatBebak) November 17, 2026
Ongoing operation
Dar killed, Bhat on run
Dar was killed in an encounter with security forces at Laroo on Monday. However, Bhat managed to escape the initial cordon during the gunfight, officials said.
A massive search operation is underway to locate him.
The army and Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operations group launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the movement of these terrorists.
Investigation progress
Terrorists seen checking places to launch attack
CCTV footage from November 10 showed Dar and Bhat conducting reconnaissance in Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam. They were seen checking multiple places to launch an attack on security personnel.
After the attack on November 11, Dar's family reported him missing from Arreh village.
A forensic analysis of CCTV cameras later confirmed his involvement with Bhat in planning the attack.
Criminal link
Dar joined TRF after attack
Investigators found that Dar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT commander Bhat for the past five to six months.
He was earlier involved in a stone-throwing case. However, he wasn't a recent recruit but had been spending time with the wanted Lashkar terrorist.
After the attack on November 11, Dar formally joined The Resistance Front (TRF) instead of returning home.