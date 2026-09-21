CCTV caught Ram Temple donation theft 105 times, SC told
What's the story
The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that 105 cases of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir were captured on the temple's CCTV. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, quoting the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, gave details of the findings. He said the period of 90 days from the date of the first arrest will be over on September 25, and if the chargesheet is not filed before that, the accused will get default bail.
Evidence presented
Evidence collected in connection with donation thefts
"Within 2 days we will be filing," the SG told the bench, which was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking independent investigation into the scam.
The SC reviewed the SIT's status report during the hearing of a case related to alleged donation theft.
The court was also apprised of arrests made and evidence collected in connection with the donation thefts.
The report detailed how CCTV footage, witness statements, and other materials were analyzed to identify those responsible for the thefts.
Report access
No copy of SIT report for petitioners
During the hearing, the petitioners requested a copy of the SIT report but the Supreme Court refused.
The Chief Justice-led bench said it did not want to interfere with the Sessions Judge's jurisdiction but would issue an order if further investigation was warranted.
The petitioners, who include RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, lawyer NK Goswami, Ajay Kumar Rai and Hindu Dharma Parishad, are also seeking a comprehensive audit of the finances of the Ram temple trust.
Administrative changes
Trust officials removed amid theft scandal
Last month, the court had allowed the petitioners to submit their suggestions regarding the probe to the office of the solicitor general.
The trust has already removed top Ram Mandir Trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra from their positions after the scandal surfaced.
A CEO-led administrative structure was also introduced in the trust, with former military officer Jitendra Mishra officially taking charge as CEO on Monday.
He has promised that changes will be made to improve future operations.
Investigation progress
SIT probe underway, FIR named 8 accused
The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was formed on June 13 at the Trust's request before the Supreme Court intervened.
The panel submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23 with several stringent recommendations.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the thefts.
Their judicial custody was on Friday extended till September 21.