CCTV caught Ram Temple donation theft 105 times, SC told 

"Within 2 days we will be filing," the SG told the bench, which was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking independent investigation into the scam.

The SC reviewed the SIT's status report during the hearing of a case related to alleged donation theft.

The court was also apprised of arrests made and evidence collected in connection with the donation thefts.

The report detailed how CCTV footage, witness statements, and other materials were analyzed to identify those responsible for the thefts.