IIT Bombay suicide case: 1st footage shows professor questioning student

Per the police, the CCTV footage shows Sahil in the exam hall between 12:30pm and 12:45pm with around 15 minutes left for the exam.

He is seen bending down to check something in his pocket, after which a professor questions him and takes him aside.

"After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," a Crime Branch official said.