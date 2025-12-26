Next Article
CCTV footage shows AMU teacher's tragic killing
India
A disturbing CCTV video from the night of December 24 shows Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) teacher Rao Danish Ali being shot multiple times near the campus canteen.
The masked attacker even called out, "Danish, now you will know me," before firing, and kept aiming at him after he fell.
Police probe ongoing, campus safety concerns rise
Police launched an immediate investigation, with teams reviewing footage and looking into possible motives like personal enmity.
Officers are also speaking with Ali's family for leads.
So far, the suspects haven't been caught as the search continues.