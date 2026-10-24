CCTV shows Shiva Sharma with Shraddha Dubey before fall
India
Fresh closed-circuit TV footage has surfaced in the case of businessman Shiva Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment.
The video shows Sharma with model Shraddha Dubey and her sister Rashmi just before the incident, giving investigators new clues as they try to figure out if it was suicide or something more suspicious.
Ajay Rai questions Dubey, forensic tests
Ajay Rai, the owner of a flat in Awadh Green Apartment, has questioned Dubey's past behavior and pointed out she didn't want closed-circuit TV cameras installed, raising some eyebrows.
Investigators are now planning a forensic scene recreation using dummy tests to better understand how Sharma fell and whether foul play was involved.