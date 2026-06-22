CDC asks IIT students to remove JEE and GATE ranks India Jun 22, 2026

In a move that's got everyone talking, a communication reportedly sent by a Career Development Centre (CDC) has advised students at India's top tech schools not to mention their JEE or GATE exam ranks and scores on their resumes.

The idea is to keep placements and internships fair and consistent across all IITs.

The communication stated that all IITs are expected to follow the guidelines to ensure uniformity during the upcoming placement and internship cycle.