CDC asks IIT students to remove JEE and GATE ranks
In a move that's got everyone talking, a communication reportedly sent by a Career Development Centre (CDC) has advised students at India's top tech schools not to mention their JEE or GATE exam ranks and scores on their resumes.
The idea is to keep placements and internships fair and consistent across all IITs.
The communication stated that all IITs are expected to follow the guidelines to ensure uniformity during the upcoming placement and internship cycle.
Entrance exam score removal divides students
The email specifically asked students to remove any details about entrance exam ranks, marks, or percentiles from their resumes and update them before submitting them for placement or internship-related activities.
This sparked debate on social media: some feel it hides hard-earned achievements ("Why should hard earned achievements be hidden?") while others think recruiters should focus more on skills, CGPA, and internships instead of entrance test scores.