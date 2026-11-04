Agniveers get 2-year service extension
What's the story
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani has announced a two-year extension for Agniveers. The decision comes as the military prepares to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch in phases starting mid-November. Under the Agnipath recruitment model, introduced in 2022, soldiers are initially recruited for a four-year term with an option to retain only 25% in regular service for another 15 years.
Service completion
First batch of Agniveers
By December 31, over 18,300 Agniveers will have completed their four-year term and will be released from the armed forces.
These soldiers make up three-fourths of the total 24,400 recruits who joined the army, air force, and navy in this batch.
The first batch includes about 19,000 Agniveers in the army alone.
Scheme objectives
Controversy surrounding Agnipath recruitment model
The Agnipath recruitment model was launched to modernize the armed forces and keep them young and combat-ready.
It has been a subject of political debate due to its impact on tenure and service benefits for personnel below officer rank.
Ahead of their tenure completion, the three services, Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Navy, had expressed satisfaction with the performance of Agniveers across roles, HT reported.
CDS
'We have received very positive feedback'
"Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performances," Chief of Defence Staff General Subramani announced on Wednesday, calling it "a very significant day."
"....under this updated scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria," he said.
Twitter Post
Watch announcement here
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you are aware, the… pic.twitter.com/cI6fG1CZCc— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
Service
Agnipath scheme has not been discontinued
However, he clarified that the Agnipath scheme in its current form will continue.
"The...scheme has not been discontinued," he said.
"Secondly, this second engagement period of two years gives those Agniveers who have not been selected in the first four years a chance to serve longer. Their relative experience, qualifications and skills are relative....So, in these two years, they get a chance to serve longer in the Army, with the provision that they can be enrolled as regular soldiers."