CDSCO asks states to keep pharmacies open during chemists' strike
With a nationwide chemists' strike looming, India's drug regulator, CDSCO, has told states to make sure pharmacies stay open, even if protests break out.
The strike, led by the AIOCD, is all about concerns that e-pharmacies are making life tough for traditional pharmacy workers.
To avoid any medicine shortages, states have been asked to work with police and negotiate partial services with local chemist groups.
AIOCD demands rollback of 2 notifications
The AIOCD says e-pharmacies are offering big discounts that hurt small shops.
They're demanding the government roll back two notifications and have promised to keep protesting until their concerns are addressed.
Meanwhile, outlets like Jan Aushadhi Kendras and hospital pharmacies will help ensure people can still get their medicines, especially in areas that need it most.