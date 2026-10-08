CEC Gyanesh Kumar has Z+ security after electoral rolls protests
India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar already had Z+ security cover from the government, following protests over changes to the electoral rolls.
This means extra protection outside his residence in Delhi and his family's house in Agra, plus more security at the Election Commission office.
Security tightened at Gyanesh Kumar residence
Things escalated when the Indian Youth Congress protested outside Kumar's house on September 27, calling for his resignation.
Since then, police vans and commandos have been stationed around his New Moti Bagh residence 24/7, and visitors now need to show ID to get in.
Security has also ramped up at the Election Commission headquarters because of ongoing unrest.