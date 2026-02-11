Celebrate Maha Shivratri with all-night festival at Sadhguru's ashram

The night kicks off with Pancha Bhuta Kriya and a vibrant procession, followed by the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam screening. There'll be music and dance performances. Sadhguru's midnight meditation and talk are highlights, plus more shows until dawn.

Registration and live stream details

You'll need to register online since seats are limited; check-in starts at 10am on February 15.

Free meals are included but there's no accommodation on-site.

Can't make it in person? No worries—a live stream will be available so you can catch the vibe wherever you are.