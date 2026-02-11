Celebrate Maha Shivratri with all-night festival at Sadhguru's ashram
Looking for a unique way to spend Maha Shivratri?
The Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore is hosting an all-night festival on February 15-16, led by Sadhguru.
Expect a mix of guided meditations, spiritual talks, and live music and dance performances—running from 6pm to 6am.
Here's what to expect
The night kicks off with Pancha Bhuta Kriya and a vibrant procession, followed by the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam screening.
There'll be music and dance performances. Sadhguru's midnight meditation and talk are highlights, plus more shows until dawn.
Registration and live stream details
You'll need to register online since seats are limited; check-in starts at 10am on February 15.
Free meals are included but there's no accommodation on-site.
Can't make it in person? No worries—a live stream will be available so you can catch the vibe wherever you are.