Celebrities back NEET protests, CJP urges Dharmendra Pradhan to resign
Big names like Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh, Nikhat Zareen, and Manu Bhaker are backing the student-led NEET protests after reports of exam paper leaks.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading the charge in Delhi, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down and take responsibility.
Student protesters demand fairness and accountability
Bindra shared that education should build confidence and curiosity.
Zareen urged the government to listen: "Nations don't grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them."
Yuvraj Singh called for more open dialogue about India's future, while Bhaker reminded everyone that students lost their lives and deserved protection.
The protests have grown louder since July 20, highlighting a bigger demand for fairness in exams and accountability from leaders.