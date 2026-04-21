Census 2027 begins door-to-door survey in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment India Apr 21, 2026

Census 2027 is officially underway in New Delhi, with teams that started the door-to-door survey on April 20, 2026.

The survey picked up pace on April 20 and covers neighborhoods under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment.

Enumerators are meeting residents, often greeted by women peeking out from behind curtains in the city's narrow lanes, to collect important information.