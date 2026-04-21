Census 2027 begins door-to-door survey in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment
India
Census 2027 is officially underway in New Delhi, with teams that started the door-to-door survey on April 20, 2026.
The survey picked up pace on April 20 and covers neighborhoods under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment.
Enumerators are meeting residents, often greeted by women peeking out from behind curtains in the city's narrow lanes, to collect important information.
Geotagging done interviews by May 15
This census runs in two phases: first, officials mapped and geotagged houses (that part's done).
Now, they're talking to people directly for the big data collection push. Everything should wrap up by May 15.
All this effort helps build a clearer picture of who lives where—and what life looks like—in India's capital.