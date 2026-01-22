Census 2027: Big changes ahead with 33 new data points India Jan 22, 2026

India's next census is rolling out in two phases starting April 2026, and it's going deeper than ever.

Officials will collect info on everything from what your house is made of to how many people live there, details about the head of the household, assets like TVs and laptops, and—importantly—some caste information:

Phase I (house-listing, April-September 2026) will ask only whether the head of the household is Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or other, while detailed individual-level caste enumeration is scheduled for the Population Enumeration in the second phase around February 2027.