Census 2027 will not collect data on begging

Sources told the newspaper that the count of 'beggars and vagrants' returned by previous census exercises was not considered reliable since respondents in this category were hesitant to return themselves as such due to associated social stigma.

"Census rules require...enumerator to record the occupation/non-economic activity as declared by the respondent," an officer said.

The count of non-worker beggars/vagrants was recorded at around 3.8 lakh in Census 2011, 6.3 lakh in Census 2001, and around 5.4 lakh in Census 1991.