Census 2027 will not collect data on begging
What's the story
The upcoming Census 2027 will not collect separate data on begging, a first in India's census history. The category "beggars and vagrants, etc." has been dropped from the list of "non-economic activity" in the new questionnaire, TOI reported. This change comes after only about 3.8 lakh non-workers and marginal workers identified themselves as "beggars and vagrants" during the last census in 2011.
Official
Count of non-worker beggars/vagrants recorded at 3.8 lakh in 2011
Sources told the newspaper that the count of 'beggars and vagrants' returned by previous census exercises was not considered reliable since respondents in this category were hesitant to return themselves as such due to associated social stigma.
"Census rules require...enumerator to record the occupation/non-economic activity as declared by the respondent," an officer said.
The count of non-worker beggars/vagrants was recorded at around 3.8 lakh in Census 2011, 6.3 lakh in Census 2001, and around 5.4 lakh in Census 1991.
Migration factors
Migration due to natural calamities
Another significant change in Census 2027 is the addition of "natural calamities" as a reason for migration.
The other reasons include work, business, education, marriage, moved after birth, moved with household, and "any other."
Earlier censuses had categorized "beggars and vagrants etc" under marginal and non-workers involved in "non-economic activity," along with students, household duties, dependents etc.
They will will now be counted among 'others.'
Parental details
Details of parents to be included
As such, the number of beggars or their classification by age, religion, etc. will no longer figure in census tables.
The new census will also include fields for "father's particulars" and "mother's particulars," which will record their date and place of birth, as well as religion.
These fields need to be filled only if the parents are not part of the same household or have died.
The enumeration form already records these details for each member of the census household.
Document information
Mobile number, Aadhaar number and passport number to be recorded
Census 2027 will also seek details like mobile number, Aadhaar number, voter ID, and Indian passport number.
However, enumerators have been trained to assure respondents that their individual data will remain confidential.
If respondents are still reluctant to share this information due to privacy concerns, these fields can be left blank in the census records, an official told TOI.