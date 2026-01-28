Census 2027: India's 1st digital, self-enumeration census is coming

What's new this time?

Claim not stated in source — verify with an authoritative source before including a nationwide caste count or any reference to 1931.

The census will also dig into things like what kind of house you live in, internet access at home, smartphone ownership—even which cereal you eat most.

About 30 lakh enumerators will use GPS-enabled apps to collect data on the ground, all tracked live by a new Census Management System, while the Union Cabinet approved the Census of India 2027 with a total financial allocation of ₹11,718.24 crore for the entire census exercise.

It's data collection made smarter—and way more inclusive.