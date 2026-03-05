Census 2027 kicks off with Pragati, Vikas: What's new India Mar 05, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off Census 2027 with two new mascots—Pragati and Vikas—standing for equal gender participation.

The big update? Census data collection is going digital, with about 3.2 million field functionaries to be deployed and data collection set to use mobile apps with GPS integration to make the process faster and more accurate.