Census 2027 kicks off with Pragati, Vikas: What's new
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off Census 2027 with two new mascots—Pragati and Vikas—standing for equal gender participation.
The big update? Census data collection is going digital, with about 3.2 million field functionaries to be deployed and data collection set to use mobile apps with GPS integration to make the process faster and more accurate.
Four new digital tools are rolling out
Four fresh digital tools are rolling out: a web app using satellite maps, a mobile app for field uploads, a self-enumeration portal so you can fill in your info online (with QR code verification), and a dashboard system that helps manage everything from training to tracking progress.
When is the census happening?
Houselisting runs from April to September (timing varies by state).
The main population count happens nationwide in February 2027—but if you're in snow-bound regions like Ladakh or Himachal Pradesh, it's happening in September 2026.
You'll get a 15-day window to submit your details online if you want to skip the paperwork.