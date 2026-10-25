Census 2027 offers online self-enumeration portal January 1 to 15
Census 2027 is getting a tech upgrade!
From January 1 to January 15, you can fill in your household details online through a self-enumeration portal, making things easier before officials come around for checks.
As Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh put it, residents can enter their household details through a portal before enumerators visit homes to collect information.
Training underway to collect census data
Local teams are being trained and assigned to make sure data collection runs smoothly.
The questionnaire covers everything from age and education to language and migration.
Officials promise all your information stays confidential.
The data will help shape future government policies and development plans, especially for people living in high-rises, rented homes, slums, or areas with lots of migrants.