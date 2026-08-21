Census 2027: Snowy Jammu and Kashmir lack required devices

This will be India's first digital census, with data collected through a mobile app.

Fieldwork in Jammu and Kashmir kicks off September 1-30, 2026, months before the rest of the country starts in February 2027.

Officials are discussing the issue of enumerators and supervisors having devices below the required configuration for appropriate resolution, and rolling out special outreach to make sure marginalized groups (like migrants and tribal communities) aren't left out.

Self-enumeration is open from August 17 to August 31, 2026 (in these regions).