Manipur HC stays Census in state till April 30, 2027

Several groups, including the Kangleipak Students's Association (KSA) and International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), had filed a PIL raising concerns about conducting the Census amid ethnic violence in Manipur.

They questioned the accuracy of population records and identification of internally displaced persons, which could affect the census exercise.

On August 31, the Centre informed the court that it had decided to defer house-listing operations for Census 2027 and not to commence the exercise scheduled for September 1, 2026.