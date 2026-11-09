Manipur HC stays Census in state till April 30, 2027
What's the story
The Manipur High Court has ordered a stay on the Census 2027 exercise in the state till April 30, 2027. The decision comes after representations were made to the central government regarding concerns over displaced persons and population records. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma directed that notifications keeping the Census exercise in abeyance should remain unchanged till the deadline.
Legal proceedings
PIL filed amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
Several groups, including the Kangleipak Students's Association (KSA) and International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), had filed a PIL raising concerns about conducting the Census amid ethnic violence in Manipur.
They questioned the accuracy of population records and identification of internally displaced persons, which could affect the census exercise.
On August 31, the Centre informed the court that it had decided to defer house-listing operations for Census 2027 and not to commence the exercise scheduled for September 1, 2026.
Review process
Court takes note of resolutions passed by Manipur Legislative Assembly
Today, the court recorded that the Census exercise had already been placed on hold.
The court also took note of resolutions passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly seeking the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
It directed the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to examine seven representations and dispose of them through a common reasoned order.
Final steps
Directions for additional representations and public consultations
The court allowed other individuals and organizations to submit additional representations till November 25, 2026. It also permitted public consultations on the matter.
The final order must be communicated to petitioners' lawyers within five working days and uploaded on official websites.
Dissatisfied parties can approach the High Court with their grievances independently.