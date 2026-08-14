Census 2027 to collect caste data, government sets aside 11,718cr
India
Big news: Census 2027 will finally collect caste data for the first time.
This massive survey, delayed from 2021 due to COVID-19, will ask everyone whether they belong to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, as well as their caste, and the government has set aside ₹11,718 crore to make it happen.
Digital census uses 40-question form
The process kicks off September 1, 2026, in Ladakh and some snowy regions up north, running through September 30.
Everyone else gets their turn in 2027 after an online self-enumeration window from August 17-31.
And here's a cool update: the whole census is digital now, 40 questions covering everything from caste and religion to education, jobs, Aadhaar info, bank accounts, the place where they received their Covid-19 vaccination, and more.