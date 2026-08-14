Census 2027 to collect caste data, government sets aside 11,718cr

The process kicks off September 1, 2026, in Ladakh and some snowy regions up north, running through September 30.

Everyone else gets their turn in 2027 after an online self-enumeration window from August 17-31.

And here's a cool update: the whole census is digital now, 40 questions covering everything from caste and religion to education, jobs, Aadhaar info, bank accounts, the place where they received their Covid-19 vaccination, and more.