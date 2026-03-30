Census 2027 will recognize live-in couples as married if....

The upcoming 2027 Census will recognize live-in couples as married if they consider their relationship a "stable union." This clarification was made on the official self-enumeration portal of the census. The clarification is highlighted under the question, "Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple?" The answer reads, "If they (the couple) consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple."

Data collection Census to run in 2 phases The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase involves house listing and housing census, which will take place between April and September 2026. During this time, information about housing conditions, household details, and availability of amenities such as drinking water and electricity will be collected. The second phase will start in February 2027 across India to collect population data including name, age, sex, marital status among other details.

Self-enumeration Web self-enumeration for normal households For the first time, the Census will allow self-enumeration through a web portal. This facility is available to "Normal households," defined as groups who live together and share meals from a common kitchen. The self-enumeration process can be completed during the first phase of the census, which begins on April 1, with an online portal open for 15 days before house-to-house operations commence.

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Portal details Portal in English, 15 Indian languages The self-enumeration portal is available in English and 15 Indian languages. Households can complete the form in stages, saving progress as drafts before final submission. An SE ID is generated upon submission, which must be shared with enumerators for verification. The process is designed to take 15-20 minutes and includes prompts to guide respondents through appropriate responses.

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