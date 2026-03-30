Census 2027 will recognize live-in couples as married if....
What's the story
The upcoming 2027 Census will recognize live-in couples as married if they consider their relationship a "stable union." This clarification was made on the official self-enumeration portal of the census. The clarification is highlighted under the question, "Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple?" The answer reads, "If they (the couple) consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple."
Data collection
Census to run in 2 phases
The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase involves house listing and housing census, which will take place between April and September 2026. During this time, information about housing conditions, household details, and availability of amenities such as drinking water and electricity will be collected. The second phase will start in February 2027 across India to collect population data including name, age, sex, marital status among other details.
Self-enumeration
Web self-enumeration for normal households
For the first time, the Census will allow self-enumeration through a web portal. This facility is available to "Normal households," defined as groups who live together and share meals from a common kitchen. The self-enumeration process can be completed during the first phase of the census, which begins on April 1, with an online portal open for 15 days before house-to-house operations commence.
Portal details
Portal in English, 15 Indian languages
The self-enumeration portal is available in English and 15 Indian languages. Households can complete the form in stages, saving progress as drafts before final submission. An SE ID is generated upon submission, which must be shared with enumerators for verification. The process is designed to take 15-20 minutes and includes prompts to guide respondents through appropriate responses.
Data security
Accurate geotagging required and data encrypted
A crucial aspect of the self-enumeration process is accurately marking the household's location using a geotagging-based map. Respondents must enter district details and PIN codes before locating their residence on the map. Authorities have warned that incorrect placement of markers may lead to non-availability of household data in enumerators' apps. All collected information will be encrypted and stored on secure government servers, ensuring privacy and security during the census process.