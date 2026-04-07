Center backs Sabarimala ban on women aged 10 to 50
India
The Center is backing the traditional ban on women aged 10 to 50 entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple, just as the Supreme Court gets ready to review its 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages inside.
The government says this restriction is not about impurity, but about respecting Lord Ayyappa's identity as a lifelong celibate.
Solicitor General Mehta defends religious customs
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that religious customs like this should not be judged by modern standards or court philosophies, since faith traditions are protected by the Constitution.
The upcoming hearing has reignited debates around gender rights and religious freedom, issues that have divided opinions across the country since the original ruling.