Center backs Sabarimala ban on women aged 10 to 50 India Apr 07, 2026

The Center is backing the traditional ban on women aged 10 to 50 entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple, just as the Supreme Court gets ready to review its 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages inside.

The government says this restriction is not about impurity, but about respecting Lord Ayyappa's identity as a lifelong celibate.