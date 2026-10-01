Center defends central Delhi mobile internet suspension to prevent unrest
India
The government has told the Supreme Court that suspending mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi during the October 10, 2026 protests was necessary to keep things safe.
They insisted it wasn't about ignoring court orders, but about preventing unrest after allegations of election irregularities against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Mobile-only internet, center seeks SC guidelines
Officials explained the shutdown only targeted mobile internet (Wi-Fi and fixed-line connections stayed on), so people weren't completely cut off.
The Center is also asking the Supreme Court for clear guidelines on when and how internet can be suspended in the future, so there's less confusion going forward.