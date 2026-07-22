Center deploys 3,000 armed police personnel to Jantar Mantar protests
India
Delhi is getting a major security boost this week: the Center has sent in 3000 more armed police personnel to help manage ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.
This move, which lasts until July 27, comes after a request from Delhi Police and aims to keep things calm while Parliament's Monsoon Session is underway.
Delhi now has 45 CAPF companies
The fresh batch includes teams from CRPF, RAF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB, all arriving with anti-riot gear.
With these additions, Delhi now has 45 CAPF companies on the ground. The city police are handling all logistics for the new arrivals.
Plus, seven RAF units already stationed here will stay on duty through July 27 to help keep things secure during this busy period.