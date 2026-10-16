Center requires all ministries 4-year pre-retirement pay and pension checks

With 3.65 million civilian central government employees and a similar number of pensioners, even small mistakes can add up fast: FY25 pensions and other retirement benefits cost the country ₹3.46 trillion (nearly half went to defense).

Now, ministries have to set up systems to monitor these checks and fix any issues right away.

The concerned Pay and Accounts Office and/or the Chief Controller or Controller of Accounts will also be held responsible if errors or excess payments are found after the pay fixation orders have been certified, so everyone's being pushed toward better accuracy and accountability.