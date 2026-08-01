Center reserves half of BSF and CAPF constables for ex-Agniveers
India
Big update if you are an Agniveer: the BSF and other Central Armed Police Forces will now reserve one-half of their constable jobs for ex-Agniveers.
This move, announced by the Center, keeps all existing quotas for SC, ST, and OBC candidates as they are.
It is a major step to help Agniveers find steady roles after their four-year service wraps up.
Ex-Agniveers skip tests, states reserve 20%
Here is a bonus: ex-Agniveers will not have to take the usual physical or written tests when applying for these jobs: the Home Ministry is still working out how merit will be judged.
Plus, states like Haryana and Delhi are also reserving 20% of police posts for retired Agniveers, making that post-service transition a bit smoother.