Center tells Supreme Court recordings implicating N Biren Singh manipulated
India
The Center told the Supreme Court that audio recordings said to implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence were "clearly manipulated."
Their lawyer shared a forensic report from the National Forensic Sciences University, which found 41 alterations in the clips submitted by the petitioner.
SC asks both sides review report
The Supreme Court asked both sides to review the six-page forensic report.
The petitioner's lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, pointed out an earlier Truth Labs report that claimed a "93% match" between the voices in the recordings.
The Center now wants the petition dismissed, and both parties have more time to respond before the next hearing.