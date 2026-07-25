Center to release ₹1,900cr overdue Andhra Pradesh crop insurance payments
Big update for Andhra Pradesh farmers: the Center has agreed to release ₹1,900 crore in overdue crop insurance payments.
This covers pending dues from 2019 to 2024, and the money will go straight into farmers' accounts in phases.
The announcement came after State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss farmer issues.
K. Atchannaidu praises Center cooperation
Atchannaidu said the coalition government is working to solve problems left behind by the previous administration.
He said the government is working to ensure farmers receive their money in a timely manner.
He also appreciated the Center's positive response and cooperation and highlighted that both governments are cooperating on the release of the pending crop insurance premiums.