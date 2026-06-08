Center to revive MG-NREGS in West Bengal after BJP win
Big news for West Bengal: the Center is bringing back the MG-NREGS jobs scheme after four years.
The final call will be made after a meeting between Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (early June 2026).
This revival follows BJP's recent win in the state, ending TMC's long run.
Center to release ₹300-400cr in June
The Center plans to release ₹300-400 crore for MG-NREGS this June and expand rural housing under PM < em>Awaas Yojana-Gramin.
Funding had been paused since 2022 due to compliance issues, leaving thousands of crores unpaid.
There's also a debate about outstanding dues, West Bengal says it's around ₹43,000 crore; the Center claims it's much less.
With MG-NREGS set to be replaced by VB-GRAM-G from July 1, 2026, rural programs are getting a major shake-up.