Center to revive MG-NREGS in West Bengal after BJP win

Center to release ₹300-400cr in June

The Center plans to release ₹300-400 crore for MG-NREGS this June and expand rural housing under PM < em>Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

Funding had been paused since 2022 due to compliance issues, leaving thousands of crores unpaid.

There's also a debate about outstanding dues, West Bengal says it's around ₹43,000 crore; the Center claims it's much less.

With MG-NREGS set to be replaced by VB-GRAM-G from July 1, 2026, rural programs are getting a major shake-up.