Central Armed Police Forces Act 2026 active despite SC review

The new Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, is now active, even though the Supreme Court is still deciding if it is constitutional.

The law changes how top roles in the Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPFs, are filled, especially for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Some decorated officers, like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s Bibhor Kumar Singh (known for his bravery in 2022), have voiced worries about what this could mean for how the forces work.