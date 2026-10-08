Central Armed Police Forces Act 2026 active despite SC review
The new Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, is now active, even though the Supreme Court is still deciding if it is constitutional.
The law changes how top roles in the Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPFs, are filled, especially for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
Some decorated officers, like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s Bibhor Kumar Singh (known for his bravery in 2022), have voiced worries about what this could mean for how the forces work.
SC schedules October 15 CAPF hearing
The Supreme Court has decided to hear the contempt petitions along with three writ petitions challenging the validity of the CAPF Act on October 15, which also flagged concerns that earlier orders to cut IPS posts were not followed.
A big hearing is set for October 15 after some delays. All eyes are on what happens next and whether this law will stick around or see changes soon.