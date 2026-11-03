Central Delhi bar seeks case against suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha
India
The Central Delhi Court Bar Association is demanding the registration of a criminal case against suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha after he allegedly made derogatory remarks during a protest on November 2, 2026.
That protest was sparked by the recent face-off with Shahdara lawyers and the October 23, 2026 incident at Shahdara police station.
Tensions between lawyers and police have been running high ever since.
Bar demands Vashishtha removal, firearm seizure
The bar association wants Vashishtha removed from his post and his firearm taken away, saying quick action is needed to keep trust between lawyers and police.
They have warned that ignoring the issue could hurt the relationship between the police and the Bar and damage the respect their professions rely on.