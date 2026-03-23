Central Delhi dry since yesterday; water supply to resume Tuesday

Several NDMC zones (think DIZ Area, PK Road quarters, Shivaji Stadium, RML Hospital) are impacted. To help out, officials are sending water tankers and asking everyone to use water carefully until things are back to normal.

DJB plans to invest ₹10,000 crore (timeline not stated in this source)

Delhi's water pipes are old (DJB says parts of the network are decades old), which means bursts like this are not rare.

The DJB plans to invest ₹10,000 crore (timeline not stated in this source) to replace aging pipes and clean them up.

Plus, a new plant (finally coming by 2026) should boost supply for nine major areas.