Central Delhi Metro stations closed amid cockroach janta party protests
India
17 central Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Barakhamba Road, were closed on Friday due to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.
The shutdown hit major lines like Blue, Yellow, and Violet, leaving hundreds of thousands of officegoers scrambling for ways home as many left work early.
Protesters reach Jantar Mantar despite closures
Connaught Place's bus stops were packed, and people struggled with unfamiliar routes, especially since mobile internet was down.
Protesters still made it to Jantar Mantar by hopping off at New Delhi Railway Station and using autos or e-rickshaws.
Authorities said the closures were for "security reasons" after earlier police action against protesters, and it looks like these disruptions might stick around for a bit.