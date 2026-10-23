Central Delhi protesters demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign

Several protesters were detained when they tried to resist the police and tried to continue protest march toward the EC office.

The demonstration drew crowds from both Delhi and nearby states, backed by youth and student organizations.

Police boosted security near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, even bringing in the Rapid Action Force.

The protests also caused traffic diversions around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, so if you were out between 1pm and 5pm chances are you hit some delays.