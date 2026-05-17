Central Electricity Authority proposes higher monthly fixed charges for utilities

CEA 25% households 100% users 2030

CEA suggests gradually increasing how much of these fixed costs are recovered: up to 25% for households and farms, and all the way to 100% for industrial, commercial and institutional users/consumers by 2030.

If you use rooftop solar or net metering, expect new tariff structures too.

These recommendations will be reviewed by regulators, aiming to make sure power companies can keep up with India's evolving energy scene.