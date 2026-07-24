Central government agrees in principle to NEET leak protesters' demands
India
After protests over the NEET paper leak, the central government has agreed "in principle" to some key demands from student activists.
This happened after a two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and members of the CJP, who had asked for ₹1 crore compensation for families who lost their children allegedly due to the examination system.
CJP says compensation and cases addressed
CJP leaders said the government responded positively to their requests for compensation and dropping legal cases against protesters.
They also pushed for a promise that no new FIRs would be filed against future protest participants.
Five exam reform ideas were discussed and will be revisited soon. The CJP called this "significant in-principle agreement."