Central government employees, pensioners press demands before 8th Pay Commission
Central government employees and pensioners are speaking up ahead of the eighth Pay Commission.
At a key meeting on May 11, they asked for higher minimum pay, a better fitment factor (which affects salary hikes), scrapping the current National Pension System (NPS), and bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
The meeting was led by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan.
Pension reforms reach 8th Pay Commission
Pension reforms were a major focus: employees want improved family pensions, restoration of commuted pension amounts, and fairer treatment for those who retired earlier.
They also raised issues like delayed promotions, equal pay for firefighting staff, updated night duty allowances, and more medical support for retirees.
Many of these concerns have now been sent to the eighth Pay Commission to review further.