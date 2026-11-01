Central government orders 16 day NCR construction demolition halt

To tackle Delhi's rising winter air pollution, the central government is putting a 16-day stop to all construction and demolition work in the NCR from November 5-20.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said authorities would take prompt action against industries that fail to meet pollution standards, major sources of emissions, and traffic congestion hotspots with the help of the new monitoring system.

This is just one part of a bigger anti-pollution push that kicked off on November 1.