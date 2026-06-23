Central government recruiting 183,595 posts, SSC UPSC railway exams ongoing

Railways leads with 108,129 vacancies

Railways has the lion's share with 108,129 vacancies. SSC follows with 65,331 and UPSC has 10,135 spots.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel flagged concerns about exam paper leaks and suggested fixes like computer-based tests and faster answer key releases.

But UPSC officials pushed back on immediate answer keys: they worry it could cause legal headaches and mess with civil services schedules.