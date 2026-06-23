Central government recruiting 183,595 posts, SSC UPSC railway exams ongoing
India
Big news if you're job hunting: the central government is recruiting for 183,595 positions across railways, police, defense, engineering, and tech roles.
Exams are being held by SSC, UPSC, and Railway Recruitment Boards; some have wrapped up while others are still happening.
Railways leads with 108,129 vacancies
Railways has the lion's share with 108,129 vacancies. SSC follows with 65,331 and UPSC has 10,135 spots.
Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel flagged concerns about exam paper leaks and suggested fixes like computer-based tests and faster answer key releases.
But UPSC officials pushed back on immediate answer keys: they worry it could cause legal headaches and mess with civil services schedules.