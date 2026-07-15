Central Railway asks passengers off AC locals after cooling scare
Central Railway (CR) is rolling out a new rule for its air-conditioned local trains after a recent scare, when the cooling system broke down and three people felt unwell.
If the air conditioning fails during your ride, you will now be asked to get off at the next station so the train can be fixed; no more sweating it out until your stop.
Titwala-CSMT AC outage left 3 unwell
This update comes after an incident on July 13, 2026, when the Titwala-CSMT air-conditioned train lost cooling for around 16 minutes, leaving passengers feeling suffocated even after staff tried opening doors for air.
The affected train was taken out of service at Kurla for checks.
CR says there were no warning signs before departure, but it is stepping up to make sure future breakdowns are handled faster and more safely.