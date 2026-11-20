Central Railway maintenance disrupts Thane, Kalyan and CSMT services Sunday
Heads up if you're traveling in Mumbai this Sunday: Central Railway is doing some major maintenance, which means train services between Thane and Kalyan (plus routes to CSMT) will be disrupted.
If you rely on these lines, it's a good idea to plan ahead and consider other ways to get around.
CST-Mumbai fast and semi-fast trains slowed
Fast and semi-fast trains leaving CSMT from 9:34am to 2:17pm will run on slower tracks between Thane and Kalyan.
Expect suburban train services on the Main and Harbour lines to be affected during this time.